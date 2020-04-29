A gloomy Wednesday

Today: Cloudy with areas of light rain and drizzle during the morning. Cool and quite breezy

High: 51 Wind: North 15-25 gusting to 30

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly.

Low: 39 Wind: North 10-20

Thursday: Breezy with some clouds lingering in the morning, then more sun during the afternoon.

High: 58 Wind: North 12-22

Gloomy weather for today and still chilly tomorrow morning, then it looks like much better weather will develop heading into the weekend.

Areas of light rain and drizzle will be around Northcentral Wisconsin through the morning hours today then taper off by early afternoon. Cloudy skies will prevail and there will be a gusty north wind around 15 to 30 mph. Put on a warmer jacket for today. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds will linger yet tonight and early Thursday and the chilly north wind will continue. Thankfully, the sun should come out for Thursday afternoon and this will help boost high temps into the mid to upper 50s.

Warmer weather will develop on Friday and it should stick around through Sunday. The mercury should rise up into the mid 60s for Friday and top out in the upper 60s to around 70 on Saturday. Conditions will cool down a little on Sunday, but highs should still be near normal, in the low 60s.

As far as precipitation goes over the weekend, there is a 30% chance of scattered showers or a rumble of thunder Friday night and a slight chance of a widely scattered shower or storm on Saturday, otherwise the weekend should be dry.

Early next week some cooler weather will develop once again. Highs will be in the 50s from Monday through Wednesday. There is also a small chance of showers later Tuesday.

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 29-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1990 - A storm system crossing northern New Mexico blanketed parts of the Rocky Mountain Region and the Northern High Plains with heavy snow, and produced blizzard conditions in central Montana. Much of southern Colorado was buried under one to three feet of snow. Pueblo tied an April record with 16.8 inches of snow in 24 hours. Strong canyon winds in New Mexico, enhanced by local showers, gusted to 65 mph at Albuquerque. Afternoon temperatures across the Great Plains Region ranged from the 20s in North Dakota to 107 degrees at Laredo TX. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)