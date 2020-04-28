WPS asks for help naming falcon chicks
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Wisconsin Public Service has a baby problem - and needs your help naming them!
Starting today and running through Sunday, May 17th, WPS is asking you to vote for your favorites in a series of names they've picked for the several peregrine falcon chicks they're expecting.
The names include:
|Cheesy in honor of dairy farmers
|· YouBetcha in honor of our unique expressions
|· Bubbler in honor of our clean, fresh water
|· Hoppy in honor of our many breweries
|· Cream Puff in honor of a State Fair tradition
|· Polka in honor of the state dance
|· Gemütlichkeit in honor of Wisconsin’s welcoming spirit
|· Blaze in honor of blaze orange and pink worn by hunters
|· Brat in honor of our favorite sausages
|· Kringle in honor of our favorite pastry
|· Tundra in honor of the longest season
|· Tailgate in honor of one of our favorite pastimes
|· Scoop in honor of delicious custard
|· Brandy in honor of the state cocktail
|· Forward in honor of the state motto
To submit your vote, click here.