WPS asks for help naming falcon chicks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Wisconsin Public Service has a baby problem - and needs your help naming them!

Starting today and running through Sunday, May 17th, WPS is asking you to vote for your favorites in a series of names they've picked for the several peregrine falcon chicks they're expecting.

The names include:

Cheesy in honor of dairy farmers · YouBetcha in honor of our unique expressions · Bubbler in honor of our clean, fresh water · Hoppy in honor of our many breweries · Cream Puff in honor of a State Fair tradition · Polka in honor of the state dance · Gemütlichkeit in honor of Wisconsin’s welcoming spirit · Blaze in honor of blaze orange and pink worn by hunters · Brat in honor of our favorite sausages · Kringle in honor of our favorite pastry · Tundra in honor of the longest season · Tailgate in honor of one of our favorite pastimes · Scoop in honor of delicious custard · Brandy in honor of the state cocktail · Forward in honor of the state motto

