WPS asks for help naming falcon chicks

10:50 am Top Stories, Wisconsin News

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Wisconsin Public Service has a baby problem - and needs your help naming them!

Starting today and running through Sunday, May 17th, WPS is asking you to vote for your favorites in a series of names they've picked for the several peregrine falcon chicks they're expecting.

The names include:

  Cheesy in honor of dairy farmers·         YouBetcha in honor of our unique expressions·         Bubbler in honor of our clean, fresh water
·         Hoppy in honor of our many breweries·         Cream Puff in honor of a State Fair tradition·         Polka in honor of the state dance
·         Gemütlichkeit in honor of Wisconsin’s welcoming spirit·         Blaze in honor of blaze orange and pink worn by hunters·         Brat in honor of our favorite sausages
·         Kringle in honor of our favorite pastry·         Tundra in honor of the longest season ·         Tailgate in honor of one of our favorite pastimes
·         Scoop in honor of delicious custard ·         Brandy in honor of the state cocktail·         Forward in honor of the state motto

Mason Dowling

