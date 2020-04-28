Wisconsin National Guard members return home from Afghanistan

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dozens of members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard are back in Wisconsin, after nearly seven months in Afghanistan.

About 150 members of the Guard's 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry flew into St. Paul, before they were reunited with their families at armories in places like Eau Claire, Onalaska and Madison.

These soldiers arrived back in the U.S. earlier this month, but had to spend some time at Fort Hood before coming home.

The group represents only a fraction of the nearly 400 “Red Arrow” Soldiers that originally mobilized for deployment to Afghanistan in July 2019.

The remaining 250 Soldiers continue operations in Afghanistan in support of the Army’s 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade – or SFAB – and are expected to return in accordance with the mobilization’s original timeline.

The 128th mobilized in July 2019 to replace their fellow Red Arrow brethren – the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry.