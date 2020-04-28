UW Extension looks for local input to help Northwoods

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - A four-question survey could help improve how the Northwoods deals with and re-opens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW-Extension in Oneida County is looking for Nrothwoods residents to answer a few questions, namely: "How can we use what we are learning during COVID-19 to make an even better Northwoods?”

All responses are anonymous, and must be submitted by 1:00pm on Wednesday, May 6th. The results will be publicized.

The next steps, following the survey, will include talking with Northwoods residents and determining the most effective course of action going forward.

All questions should be sent to Myles Alexander with UW-Extension Oneida via email or phone: (715) 365-2759