MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) - SpaceX has its eyes on the stars, but is still helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The aerospace company is making face shields for health care companies.

It recently sent 300 shields to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

SSM says a relative of one of the hospital leaders works for SpaceX in California and he was able to make sure St. Mary's got a shipment of the shields.