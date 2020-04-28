Soggy evening, nicer Thursday into the weekend

Wet weather will continue to push across the region into Tuesday night thanks to a potent low pressure system tracking from northern Iowa into southern Wisconsin. A few thunderstorms are also possible early Tuesday evening, especially over the southern part of the News 9 area. It appears the bulk of the severe weather threat will stay south of our viewing area but we'll keep an eye on it just in case. Perhaps some hail or gusty winds could sneak into places like Jackson, Juneau, Adams, and Waushara Counties. Lows will drop back to the low 40s. As the low pressure system strengthens, we will have gusty northeast to north winds form Tuesday night around 10-20 mph.

It will stay blustery throughout Wednesday with north winds around 15-25 mph with higher gusts. It should be mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible mainly in the morning. Skies will partially clear Wednesday night with lows in the upper to mid 30s. Thursday looks much nicer with a decent amount of sunshine and milder highs in the upper 50s. It will still be somewhat breezy but not quite as strong. We are looking at northwest winds around 10-18 mph.

Friday should start with plenty of sunshine but clouds should increase in the afternoon as the next front approaches from the west. Southwest winds ahead of it will push in warmer air as highs top out in the mid 60s. There is a 30% chance of a few showers or light thunderstorms Friday night.

Saturday should be partly sunny and pleasant for the most part. Highs could reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. That weak front will be parked over the southern part of the viewing area yet, so there is a small chance of a shower redeveloping south of Marathon County in the afternoon.

Somewhat cooler air will filter into the region Sunday but it still looks nice with highs around the low to mid 60s. A secondary push of cool air will arrive early next week keeping highs in the upper 50s. Right now it appears there will be a mix of sun and clouds as well.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 28-April 2020

On this date in weather history:

1928 - A coastal storm produced tremendous late season snows in the Central Appalachians, including 35 inches at Bayard WV, 31 inches at Somerset PA, and 30 inches at Grantsville MD. High winds accompanying the heavy wet snow uprooted trees and unroofed a number of homes. The storm caused great damage to fruit trees and wild life. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Twenty cities in the western and central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Highs of 95 degrees at Houston TX, 95 degrees at Lake Charles LA, and 94 degrees at Port Arthur TX, were April records. (The National Weather Summary)