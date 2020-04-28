SeniorSendoff: Haley Raflik, Pacelli

Today we congratulate Haley Raflik of Pacelli High School.

Haley's had a heck of a high school career.

She was first team all-conference in softball her sophomore and junior years.

In those two years, she also earned second team all-state and honorable mention on the diamond.

Haley was also the team's MVP her junior year.

Finally, Haley is a two-time USA Class B National Champion softball player.

She's found plenty of success in the classroom as well. She's been a part of the National Honor Society for her junior and senior years.

Haley is headed to St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN next year to major in biology.

Congratulations and best of luck!