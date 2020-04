Rhinelander (WAOW) -- Rhinelander High School has tentatively rescheduled the graduation ceremony.

The original date was set for May 31, however, it has now been scheduled for July 31 at 7 p.m. at the Mike Webster Stadium.

School officials say if they learn by July 15 that social restrictions on gatherings will keep them from holding the ceremony, they will move forward with a different form of recognition.