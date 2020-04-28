Rainy weather later today

Today: Some fog early, then mostly cloudy with rain developing, becoming more widespread later in the afternoon. Thunderstorms possible toward evening, especially south of Marathon county.

High: 57 Wind: SE becoming East 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers.

Low: 42 Wind: NE to North 10-15

Wednesday: A few lingering showers in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy, blustery and cool.

High: 51 Wind: North 15-25, gusting to 30

More rain is likely for today but it is still looking quite nice for late in the week, when we could experience the warmest temps of the year so far.

Today will start out a bit foggy in some spots. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until mid-morning for most of the area. After the fog, skies will turn mostly cloudy with some rain developing in western and northern areas by late morning and showers becoming more numerous in the rest of the area by late afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s in most locations but could reach the 60s in the far south. Where temperatures reach the 60s, there could be a few thunderstorms in the late afternoon or early evening. Winds will be out of the southeast and east at 10 to 20 mph.

The storm system bringing the wet weather for today will keep a few showers in our area tonight and into Wednesday morning. Through today and early tomorrow, rain amounts could be around a half inch in many areas. By midday Wednesday the rain should be over but mostly cloudy skies will stick around. There will also be a gusty north wind and cool temps on Wednesday. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Better weather will develop on Thursday and it will continue through Sunday. We should have periods of sunshine on each day and warmer weather. Thursday will still be a little below normal with high temps in the upper 50s, then the mercury should reach the mid 60s on Friday and mid to upper 60s on Saturday, before falling a bit on Sunday when highs will only be in the low 60s. During this time-frame there is just a small chance of spotty showers or a thundershower Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 28-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1921 - A severe hailstorm in Anson County, NC, produced hail the size of baseballs. Gardens, grain fields and trees were destroyed. Pine trees in the storm's path had to be cut for lumber because of the hail damage. (The Weather Channel)