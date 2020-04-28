Packers continue to give back to those impacted by COVID-19

(WAOW) -- The Green Bay Packers have distributed 30 more Brown County grants through the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

The grants are a part of a $1.5 million fund aimed at providing immediate support to Wisconsinites facing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, since the fund was established, 40 grants have gone to 38 different Brown County groups that are on the front lines of helping those most impacted by the pandemic.

Organizations receiving the finds are addressing food and hygiene needs. As well as housing assistance, transportation, medication and other basic needs.

Recipients of the funds also range from schools and food pantries to homeless shelters and organizations serving individuals with disabilities.

The latest groups to receive the funds are listed below: