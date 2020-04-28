Newborn monkey on the road to recovery

Houston, TX (CNN) -- The Houston Zoo welcomed a new monkey with a special name. "Peter Rabbit" was born on April 10 and named in honor of the Easter weekend.

Peter, a Schmidt's Red-tail, is being hand-raised by zoo keepers in Houston after veterinarians discovered he had a skull fracture.

They don't know how he was injured but say he seems to be doing well now.

Workers at the zoo clinic are monitoring him closely and hope to reunite him with his mom as soon as possible.