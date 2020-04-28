MC Health Dept: Toddlers under 2 years of age should not be wearing masks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - During the pandemic, many of us are prioritizing hand washing and face coverings when we are out.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing masks.

However, the Marathon County Health Department said it's dangerous to put masks on kids 2-years-old and younger.

"That is because of the risk of suffocation we want to make sure our youngest kids have the ability to breath, and if they need to take the mask off quickly they can do that," said Judy Burrows from the Marathon County Health Department.

Burrows advises parents to not take their children out when shopping and always practice hand washing with them no matter what their age is.