Langlade Co. Humane Society in need of community help during pandemic

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Langlade County Humane Society is in need of donations after having to cancel several fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The humane society started an online fundraising campaign. They're asking people to make donations of $19.12.

But what's the significance of $19.12?

In 2014, the Humane Society also faced financial trouble with just $19.12 in it's account. But thankfully with community donations, they were able to raise enough money to bounce back.

Now they're asking again for your help to keep the animals cared for.

"It takes care of vet costs. All of the animals, cats and dogs, that come through our shelter are all spayed and neutered. We microchip them and they get, of course, their physical exams and they get all their medications that are needed," said Landlade Co. Human Society President Robert Zoretich.

You can make a donation by clicking here. The humane society also welcomes donations that are less or more than $19.12.