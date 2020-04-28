Jose Cuervo offers to pick up the tab at local Mexican restaurants

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Your next lunch might be even better on Taco Tuesday - it could be free.

Liquor producer Jose Cuervo has announced a new contest to pay for meals and give a helping boost of business to local small-business Mexican restaurants.

From now through Cinco de Mayo, Jose Cuervo will pick up the tab on thousands of to-go orders when you order food from a local, independent Mexican restaurant. Tweet us the receipt with #CincoToGo #CuervoContest. See official rules at https://t.co/re6ih5YPCI pic.twitter.com/WCPHG0i3O5 — Jose Cuervo (@JoseCuervo) April 28, 2020

From now through Cinco de Mayo (5/05), Jose Cuervo will be offering to pay for the lunch of fans who tweet them with a picture of their receipt from local Mexican spots to their @JoseCuervo Twitter handle using the #CincoToGo tag.

These restaurants, according to the contest rules, cannot be publicly traded and must have fewer than ten locations.

Up to 250 fans (or up to $22,225 dollars worth of food) will be selected daily to win.