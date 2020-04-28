Health officials: WI will likely see more cases as testing expands

(WAOW) -- As we continue to stay home, it can be frustrating to see COVID-19 cases continue to rise. But even after a spike in daily new cases over the last few days, experts said Safer at Home is still working.

"Initial projections show that Safer at Home is working and without Safer at Home there would be significantly more cases and deaths associated with COVID-19," said Langlade County Health Department Health Officer Meghan Williams.

But despite having fewer cases than what would be projected without the Safer at Home order, Williams said there's still a chance we'll continue to see numbers rise.

"Overall the testing capacity in Wisconsin is increasing so we can possibly attribute increases to the increase in the number of tests that are being completed on a daily basis," she said.

That increase in testing allows health professional to get a better grip on the spread of the virus, and gives them a better chance at ultimately slowing the spread.

Because the state is trying to test more people, the testing guidelines have changed. People with even just mild symptoms should call their health care provider or local health department to ask to get tested.