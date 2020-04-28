Evers administration asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to throw out lawsuit

Wisconsin (WAOW/AP) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Department of Justice have asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to toss the lawsuit against the Safer-at-Home order.

“Safer at Home is working. It is saving lives,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “This lawsuit puts people’s lives at risk by trying to take away Safer at Home, the best and most effective tool we have to save lives and prevent our hospitals from being overrun.”

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a request from labor unions to join a lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order.

Republican legislators asked the state Supreme Court on April 21 to block the order. The Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association, Madison Teachers Inc., SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 filed a motion with the court Tuesday morning seeking to intervene in the case.

The unions argue the Legislature has no standing to sue and Evers' administration properly issued the order. The conservative court rejected the request just hours after it was filed, offering no explanation