Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 12:52 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central and

northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&