City of Wausau approves new housing redevelopment project

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Community Development Authority Board held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a few topics including potential plans with the Ponderosa Motel on Grand Avenue.

A redevelopment project was approved, which included demolishing the motel building and in its place will be a new eight unit income-based apartment building.

"As folks might know, the Ponderosa Motel damaged by fire has been a blighted property in the city,” Wausau Development Director Chris Schock said. "We’re anxious to see the Ponderosa gone and to see kind of the continued change of Grand Avenue uses.”

The demolishing of the building should take place within the next few weeks, and Schock said this is the beginning of more diverse housing options in the city, first starting with a much needed income-based units.

"This project will be important because it does add affordable units which we certainly need,” Schock added. "Income restricted units; those units will likely be rented to folks with disabilities and other income restrictions.”

Future develpment projects after this one may focus on housing aimed at young professionals and even higher-end market renters.

The entire redevelopment process involving the Ponderosa Motel is expected to take about a year.