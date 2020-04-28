Aspirus expanding services and COVID-19 testing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Aspirus announced Monday they'll start expanding their services again.

That's great news for a lot of people, because a lot of emergency procedures had to be postponed because of Aspirus hospital making preparations for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients.

That meant some employees were also furloughed last week.

"We are thankful we can start bringing patients back, like with complicated medical problems or bring back patients for surgery where medication is no longer effective in holding their symptoms," said Ryan Andrews the Chief Medical Officer for Aspirus.

Procedures and screenings such as temperature checks and questionnaires they have in place now will likely continue with regular services.

"Mammograms and physicals might be a little different than what we had in the past. We are looking at how we can leverage video visits and how we can safely check patients in and maintain social distancing and increase services so people can continue to maintain their health," Andrews said.

The health system is working to balance treating patients with COVID-19, and those without it.

"We have to take regular on-going care to be able to increase our level of COVID response and decrease it to provide our patients their greatest over all health not just related to COVID," Andrews said.

Aspirus furloughed employees last week who were not in direct contact with patient care.

"It's a pain for us to go through and make those decisions about where do we provide services and who do we all need, and we made the decision on the demand of our patients," said Jesse Tischer , Senior Vice President for Aspirus.

So what does the reopening of some of their clinics mean for the employees that were furloughed?

"As our business comes back it may look the same or it may look different like as we transition to more tele-medicine. We might need more people to provide those services, and that might be different than those on furlough, so it depends on what the demand is and what the need for staff are," said Tischer.

Aspirus will be contacting patients who have had their appointments pushed back.

The hospital also announced on Tuesday they will expand COVID-19 testing for anyone who is displaying symptoms.