2 people charged in string of Wood Co. thefts

Wood Co. (WAOW) -- Two men have been charged in a string of thefts in Wood Co., according to the sheriff's department.

Officials say the two had been cutting catalytic converters off peoples cars and selling them. The alleged thefts happened in Arpin, the town of Remington, and the town of Seneca.

The converters are a part of the exhaust system and can be costly to replace, according to officials.

Sheriff's officials are urging people to check your car to see if anything was stolen.