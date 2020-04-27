Wisconsin has some of the lowest gas prices right now

(WKOW) -- With the US shut down due to coronavirus, gas prices are below a dollar in many places.

Some of the lowest prices are in Wisconsin. A station in Francis Creek, in Manitowoc County, was selling gas for 75 cents.

But experts say while you're saving now, you might have to pay for it later.

"It's exciting to see the gallons counts go up as fast as the dollar count. But overall, you know, it's flashing a red signal and that's that the longer prices are made lower, the higher risk we are of prices eventually going up sharply," said Patrick De Haan, head petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.

GasBuddy says these are the lowest prices at the pump since the company started collecting data in 2000.

Low prices might be great for consumers, but they're hard on gas station owners. Local shops tend to work on tight margins.