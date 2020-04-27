Wet weather to begin the week

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain and a few rumbles of thunder from late morning through early afternoon. Then breaks of sun develop later in the afternoon.

High: 58 Wind: South 10-15, becoming NW late

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy.

Low: 41 Wind: Light and variable

Tuesday: Clouding up and becoming breezy with rain likely from midday on. A thunderstorm also possible.

High: 58 Wind: SE 10-20

The weather will be active to being the week and then warmer to end. It looks like Spring is in the air for a few days.

We will start out with some “April showers” for this first day of the work week. A band of rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder will move through from late morning through early afternoon. Mostly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Later this afternoon the clouds should break up and high temps should reach the upper 50s. Rainfall amounts will be around a quarter inch for many area. Winds will be out of the south this morning at 10 to 15 mph and then shift to the northwest late.

On Tuesday a stronger low pressure system will be tracking through southern Wisconsin and bring another chance of rain. The highest chance of the wet weather will be around Marathon county and to the south. It will turn breezy as the rain develop around midday and continues into the afternoon and evening. High temps should reach the upper 50s before the rain develops fully in the area.

The storm system will still be around the area Wednesday morning so there will likely be some linger showers early in the day. Then the weather should dry up Wednesday afternoon. It will be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the low 50s and there will be a blustery north wind.

Much better weather should develop on Thursday and continue through the weekend. We should have a fair amount of sun on each day and high temps in the upper 50s Thursday, mid 60s on Friday, upper 60s to around 70 on Saturday, and in the low 60s on Sunday. As of now, it looks like the only chance of rain will be a slight chance of thundershowers Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 27-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 2011 - An estimated 305 tornados between the 27th and 28th sets a record for the largest outbreak ever recorded, including two EF-5s, four EF-4s and 21 EF-3s. Arkansas through Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, southern Tennessee, Virginia to Pennsylvania and New York were all affected. An estimated 300 died including 210 in Alabama alone. This brought the April total past 600, the most in any month in recorded US weather history.