UPDATE: House fire in the Village of Maine

VILLAGE OF MAINE, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Sunday, just North of Wausau a fire broke out in the Village of Maine.

Two members of the Hamburg Fire Department happened to be passing by and saw the flames. Once they arrived on the scene they were able to rescue an elderly woman who was inside the home.

Five fire departments responded to the scene at the 400 block of County Road U.

"When we arrived the structure was at least half or a little bit over half engulfed and went rather quickly, foul play is not suspected," said Joe Bozinski, Chief for the Village of Maine Fire Department.

Officials did demolish the home to ensure the flames were all out to avoid callbacks.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.