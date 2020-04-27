The Wisconsin Elections Commission, urging voters to vote absentee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Fresh off the April primary, Central Wisconsin clerks are prepping for the next election.

"We expect this election not to have as high of a turn out as April so probably not quite as big of a push," said Kim Trueblood, Marathon County Clerk.

Officials are encouraging voters to file for an absentee ballot.

"We know that it's difficult for some people to get out there we know that there will be people who will want to go out to the polls but we also know that many people won't want to go and so we just want to make sure that everybody is aware of this option," said Reid Magney, Public Information Officer for the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is fast approaching. "Technically the deadline to request an absentee ballot is the Thursday before the election," said Magney.

He also says they don't want voters to wait until the last minute. Wait too long, and you risk not getting your ballot in time to be counted.

Magney said, "you really need time in order to get your ballot and then to be able to return it, there are too many issues that have come up with the mail and clerks being overwhelmed with requests."

Trueblood says they've noticed candidates for the race sending postcards to remind residents about absentee voting with a space to fill out your information. But filling out that card doesn't count as an absentee ballot. Trueblood says you need to go through the official absentee process with a photo or copy of your photo ID.

To make your ballot official, there's a few steps to follow:

"So there will be some detailed instructions for you when you get your ballot if you have like a black or blue ballpoint pen that's the best thing to mark it on, you're also then going to have to fold your envelope up and put it into a return envelope and that return envelope has a lot of text on it so make sure you read that make sure you sign your absentee ballot there's a place for you to sign it and the other thing is that you have to have it witnessed," said Magney.

Having a witness signature makes your ballot valid.

Officials say if you're voting absentee it might not be a bad idea to think ahead to the next election and get your ballots now.