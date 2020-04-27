SSM Health to furlough 2,000 across four-state region

(WKOW) -- SSM Health today announced it will place approximately 2,000 employees (roughly 5% of our workforce) on furlough across its four-state health system.

Additional employees will experience partial furlough through a reduction of hours, according to a news release.

Employees on furlough will continue to be employed by SSM Health and can return to their position at the end of the furlough period.

They are also eligible to receive state and federal financial assistance due to unemployment insurance and provisions under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

While the health system is moving forward with annual salary increases for its employees, executive compensation has been frozen and they are placing a hold on open positions that are non-critical.

In addition, once they can return to normal operations, SSM Health intends to provide a special one-time Return-to-Work Adjustment to assist with the difference in pay if an employee isn’t reimbursed their full base pay through the government unemployment programs.

SSM Health will also cover the cost of health benefits for furloughed employees to ensure they and their families continue to have access to the health care services they need. Furloughs are expected to last 13 weeks, but employees could be brought back to work sooner as we return to normal operations.