Spot a line of lights in the night sky? It’s most likely SpaceX ‘Starlink’ satellites

Ethan Burns shared this photo of the SpaceX 'Starlink' satellites on Sunday evening

MADISON (WKOW) - A number of viewers called or messaged our affiliate in Madison Sunday night, wondering what the 'bright line of lights' were in the sky.

People are most likely seeing a string of satellites that are part of the SpaceX “Starlink” project.

Elon Musk and his team launched the most recent batch of its Internet-beaming satellites into Earth’s orbit last Wednesday. The 60 Starlink broadband satellites rode atop one of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets. It took off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The devices are now roaming through orbit, where they will soon begin climbing to about 340 miles above ground. A number of people are seeing the line of lights zoom through the night sky.

This launch brings the total number of Starlink satellites to more than 400.

The most recent group released will continue the company’s push to start a multibillion-dollar telecom business.

SpaceX said the satellites will allow it to beam Internet directly to terminals set up in people's homes or offices. Service is expected to begin in the U.S. and Canada sometime in 2020, said CEO Elon Musk.

The company plans to grow its constellation to more than 40,000 satellites.

If Starlink is successful, it could bring in billions of dollars for SpaceX.