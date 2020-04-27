SeniorSendoff- Tim Tippel

For tonight's senior sendoff athlete, we'd like to give a shoutout to Tim Tippel from Pacelli high school.

Tim is a three sport athlete for the Cardinals playing soccer, baseball and basketball.

While on the pitch Tim played mid-field and garnered second team all conference honors for the Cards.

On the court he took over as a shooting guard, helping his team to finish the season 12-12.

Finally in Spring, Tim would head to the outfield or depending on the day, he could also draw the assignment on the pitchers mound, although unfortunately, he would be unable to hit the diamond for his final season.

However, it's clear that Tim loves sports and as such will be taking his passion to UW-La Crosse in the fall, where he plans to study athletic training.

So Tim good luck as you continue to pursue your love of sports into the future.