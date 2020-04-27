SeniorSendoff – Colleen Smith

Tonight's senior is Colleen Smith from Tigerton high school.

In her time with the Tigers, Colleen made sure she got the most out of her high school athletic career.

She was a three sport athlete, playing volleyball, softball and basketball through her four years there, making the all conference list in both basketball and softball.

But colleen is more than just an athlete, she is also the class president at Tigerton.

However, once her term as president comes to a close, Colleen plans to go to Concordia University of Wisconsin, where she wants to study justice and public policy.

So Colleen, good luck! We want to wish you much success as you continue to pursue your dreams.