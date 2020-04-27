Scouts move online, offer free videos

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Local scout officials said we need leadership and a sense of community now more than ever. That is exactly what they are working to provide.

Through videos and live streams on Facebook, The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) and Samoset Council (Scouts BSA) are engaging with students across our area.

Lee Snodgrass, director of communications for GSNWGL said, "obviously, the Girl Scouts program delivery model really had to shift because we are used to having those in-person meetings with volunteers and troop leaders, so we had to shift everything to an online environment. And we are super excited to say it's been successful."

Now, even if your child is not a scout, they can use these new services.

"It is our goal to make sure girls know that even if they can't be together in their own spaces, they can be together online," said Snodgrass.

This isn't just helping girls, but all scouts can take advantage of the online community.

Videos often push the people watching to earn more badges through bike rides, baking, gardening, and more.

Janice Watson, District Executive for Samoset Council's southern area said,

"it's something else, something fun. They can go outside and play. They don't have to sit in front of their computers, they don't have to sit in front of their tablets. "

And with these resources in a difficult time, leaders hope the younger generation will learn from experience.



"That is so important," said Watson. "So that our young people can understand they need each other. Our families and our neighbors need us. It is crucial that they understand going out into the community especially now."

You can find videos and live streams on each group's Facebook page: Samoset Council and The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes