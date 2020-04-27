Stevens Point residents show appreciation for healthcare and EMS workers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Residents in Stevens Point showed their appreciation for the work healthcare and EMS workers have been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic by clapping and cheering for them.

People went out on their porches at 7 p.m. and posted a video on social media of them clapping and cheering the workers.

The simple instructions for this, don't gather at any one place, stay at home and show your appreciation for the workers.

"The fact that they are dealing with sick individuals everyday, maybe they have the virus, maybe they have something else contagious the healthcare workers are out there every single day dealing with the risk of exposure not that other people who are working aren't dealing it but only sick people come to the hospital," says Mike Wiza the Mayor of Stevens Point.

He adds that everyone working during the pandemic deserves a thank you.

The videos can be found on social media by searching #StevensPointThanksYou