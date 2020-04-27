Rain to return Tuesday

The round of showers we had earlier Monday brought up to one-third of an inch of rain. Now we are in a lull. However a much stronger low pressure system is on the way from the Plains. It should deliver occasional showers from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. There might be a stray thunderstorm mixed in Tuesday, especially in the southern part of the area. It appears we could receive an additional .25 to .75 inch of moisture through Wednesday morning.

In the meantime look for partly cloudy skies Monday night with lows in the upper 30s. There could be some patchy fog developing later with light winds. Temperatures should top out in the upper 50s with winds out of the southeast to east at 10-20 mph. It will stay breezy and wet Tuesday night with lows in the low 40s.

Leftover light showers Wednesday morning should gradually come to an end. However the clouds will probably hang around most of the day along with gusty north to northwest winds. This will keep the highs chilly, just into the low 50s.

High pressure will settle in Thursday bringing partly cloudy skies along with highs around 59 degrees. Warmer air should push in from the southwest for Friday and Saturday. High temperatures should jump well into the 60s Friday and around 70 Saturday. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Friday night. Otherwise it should remain partly cloudy. Sunday also looks nice with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday will continue the partly sunny and seasonal trend with highs in the low to mid 60s. There is a 30% chance of some showers and thunderstorms by next Monday night. That chance may linger further into next week.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 27-April 2020

On this date in weather history:

1899 - A tornado struck Kirksville, MO, killing 34 persons and destroying 300 buildings. (David Ludlum)

1931 - The temperature at Pahala, located on the main island of Hawaii, soared to 100 degrees to establish a state record. (The Weather Channel)