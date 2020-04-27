Portage police: Child, 2, apparently shot self in leg

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin 2-year-old is seriously injured after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot to the leg.

Police in Portage say they were called to a home Sunday afternoon on a report of a toddler with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers arrived to find a parent applying wound care to the child's leg, and a firearm was found next to the child and taken as evidence.

The child suffered a serious gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, but was later flown to the UW Hospital in Madison for treatment. The child's condition was not released.