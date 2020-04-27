Packers release QB Manny Wilkins

In a move that almost certainly corresponds with the drafting of former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love Thursday, the Packers have released Manny Wilkins.

The team announced the move by General Manager Brian Gutekunst in a press release earlier today.

The former Arizona State Sun Devil signed with the Packers as a rookie free agent last year and would go on to serve the entire season on the practice squad.

Following the release the Packers official depth chart, according to ESPN.com, reads: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and Tim Boyle.