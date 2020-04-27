Minocqua board concerned for tourism with Safer-at-Home extension

Minocqua (WAOW) -- Business owners and town leaders met mid-April to talk about Governor Tony Evers Safer-at-Home extension and what it could mean for businesses.

“We’re asking the governor to consider some opportunity for regional areas to begin a limited or phased reopening of business where all of the precautionary measures are in place," said Minocqua Town Chairman Mark Hartzheim.

Officials say the Safer-at-Home extension could be devastating for local businesses.

“Would there be an opportunity here locally to let these businesses start to have a lifeline and start to resume operations going into the busy season here because most of these businesses have about 100 days to make hay here," said Hartzheim.

Places like Wildwood Wildlife Park, Zoo & Safari are dependent on visitors.

“We have to start making a living because all of these businesses won’t be here next year if we continue on with this ordinance," said Park Director Judy Domaszek.

They aren't alone. Tourism is vital to many Northwoods businesses.

"Basically up here we try to do as much business as we can from May to October to get us through the lean months in the winter time," said Kurt Justice, Owner of Kurt's Island Sport Shop.

Some business owners say they hope Governor Evers will meet in in the middle, whil others say the health and safety of everyone is the most important thing to keep in mind.