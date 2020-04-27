Man arrested with over 50 grams of meth

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- A man was arrested Saturday evening in Wisconsin Rapids and had 57 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Wood County Sheriffs Department says a deputy on patrol observed a suspicious male riding a bike behind a school.

When the deputy went to talk to the man, he fled and was then caught by the deputy and a struggle ensued.

The man who ran had warrants for his arrest along with the meth that was in his possession.

The meth in his possession has a street value of 6,800 dollars.