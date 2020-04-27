Kennels emptied in Sauk County after adoption spree New

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Sauk County Humane Society had something to cheer about this weekend! The shelter cleared out all the adoptable dogs on Sunday, finding them permanent homes or foster locations. Now, THIS is Clearing the Shelter the RIGHT way!!! Yup…we did it! This afternoon, we cleared the shelter of adoptable dogs (we still have a few cats, bunnies and various other critters)!! But wait…there’s more…we accomplished this amazing feat without lowering our standards, without compromising our adoption criteria, without putting dogs “on sale!” Yup!! It CAN be done and WE DID IT!!And not just did we do it, we did it under extremely adverse conditions. We have put stringent policies in place to protect our staff, our volunteers, the public, and the animals during the coronavirus pandemic, including:· Viewing an animal and completing the adoption process is by appointment only.· We have spaced out appointments by three hours, drastically curtailing the number of people who can be in the shelter at any given time.· We are requiring 6’ social distancing (making adoption counseling interesting to say the least!).· We require anyone in the building to wear a mask (making adoption photos ones for the record!).And we did this all while still remaining an open admissions shelter and never turning an animal away!We know it won’t last…animals come in all the time. But we take pride in this one moment and celebrate something really big in this difficult time! Posted by Sauk County Humane Society on Sunday, April 26, 2020

In a Facebook post, they said they emptied the kennels while maintaining adoption criteria and without putting the dogs "on sale."

"It CAN be done and WE DID IT!!," said the post. "And not just did we do it, we did it under extremely adverse conditions. We have put stringent policies in place to protect our staff, our volunteers, the public, and the animals during the coronavirus pandemic."

Staff say they know the empty shelter won't stay that way for long, but they are celebrating the accomplishment during a difficult time.

There are still a few cats, bunnies and other animals looking for a home. Visits the SCHS website for more information.