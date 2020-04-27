John Bolton talk rescheduled for October

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Former National Security Advisor for President Trump John Bolton will be making his visit to Central Wisconsin on October 21st.

Originally scheduled to talk in the spring, Bolton's original visit was postponed due to concerns of COVID-19.

The talk, which will focus on "Populism, National Security and US Foreign Policy in Uncertain Times," will be held at the UW Center for Civic Engagement in Wausau, 625 Stewart Avenue on the UWSP-Wausau campus.

Tickets for the event will be limited to two per guest, and will begin selling on September 28th at 9AM.

Doors will open at 6PM, with Bolton scheduled to begin at 7PM.

There will also be two available screening rooms for additional seating, one in the Center's theater and another in the UWSP-Wausau auditorium.

For more information, email info@wipps.org or call 715-262-6368.