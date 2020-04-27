Gov. Evers expands operations for nonessential businesses

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Gov. Evers is offering expanded operations for nonessential businesses.

According to a release, nonessential businesses can now do curbside drop-off of goods and animals.

"This will allow businesses like dog groomers, small engine repair shops, upholstery businesses, and others to safely open. Today's order also allows outdoor recreational rentals, such as boats, golf carts, kayaks, ATVs, and other similar recreational vehicles. Additionally, automatic or self-service car washes would be able to operate. All of these businesses must operate free of contact with customers by providing payment options online or over the phone, enact proper disinfecting practices, and operations must be able to be performed by one staff member," the release said.



“This order means that every business across our state can do things like deliveries, mailings, curbside pick-up and drop-off, and it's an important step in making sure that while folks are staying safer at home, they can also continue to support small businesses across our state," Governor Tony Evers said in a statement.

The order goes into effect 8 a.m. Wednesday.

