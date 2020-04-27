Drug Takeback canceled, alternatives available

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Medication drop boxes are suspended until the end of the Safer at Home Order in Marathon County and now a drug takeback event has been canceled. Still, there are resources available.

Through a grant awarded to the AOD Partnership, there are deactivation pouches and mail-back envelopes available upon request at the Marathon County Health Department for residents to safely and freely dispose of medications

Marathon County Prevention Specialist Melissa Moore said, "Sometimes we get medications such as pain pills for an injury and we kind of forget or they get pushed to the back."

While you're staying inside, she said it is a good time to spring clean your medications that are expired or that you are no longer using. "Those are things we can very commonly abuse so we want people to keep an eye on that. And when they are not using them we want people to use one of the disposal options we have here in Marathon County," said Moore

There is a limited supply of those alternatives, so a max of two will be given to a household.

If you have any questions about disposing of medications, contact your local solid waste department. The Marathon County number is 1-877-270-3989.