BREAKING: Rothschild Domtar plant announces temporary layoffs

ROTHSCHILD, Wis (WAOW) - Around 60 employees of Rothschild's Domtar Paper Mill will be temporarily laid off as the mill sees a decline of paper product sales related to COVID-19.

Craig Timm, Regional Manager of Public Affairs for Domtar at the Rothschild location, says the company is doing everything it can to help their employees.

Timm says the company has seen a decline in communication paper sales tied to a majority of businesses, universities and schools being closed.

The layoffs are expected to last the next three months, though employees could be brought back in if demand increases again.

This is a developing story and will be updated.