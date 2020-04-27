Aspirus to begin expanding services that were postponed

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Aspirus is starting to expand services again, including primary and specialty care that may have been postponed due to COVID-19.

According to the health system, they are working closely with physicians to safely increase the volume of procedures and appointments.

“I’m proud of the efforts our team has made to address the COVID-19 pandemic while still caring for patients experiencing a wide variety of health care needs,” said Matthew Heywood, President/CEO of Aspirus, Inc. “We are glad to be increasing our care capacity because we are concerned that people may be delaying care for non COVID-19 health issues, which can lead to smaller problems becoming more serious.”

Aspirus says it plans to contact patients who may have had previous appointments delayed because of COVID-19.