Allergy Season Tips

Most people welcome the warmth of spring and the flush of green grass, flowers, and budding trees. However for those that suffer spring allergies, all that pollen floating around can be very rough. The non-stop itchy eyes and throat, runny nose, sneezing, and fatigue can really take a toll. Maybe you have other troublesome symptoms as well??

Photo courtesy of Marlen Dupuis

Just in case you haven't figured how to best manage allergy season for yourself, here are some tips from the experts.

Check the pollen count online or via other sources frequently

Keep the windows of your car and house closed on high pollen days

Pollen levels are generally lower during humid, rainy weather and late in the day

When you are outside avoid touching your face or eyes

Wear sunglasses to help keep pollen out of your eyes

Wear a mask when mowing lawn or gardening to minimize how much pollen you breathe in

Make sure you have a clean furnace filter in

Shower and wash your hair after spending a lot of time outside so you don't drag the pollen around the house and into your bed especially

Consult with your doctor regarding which medications might be appropriate for you to deal with persistent allergies

Good luck out there. I hope you have a great spring!