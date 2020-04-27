2020 Snowmelt Contest
One of the funnest contests around – the Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest - is up and running for 2020. The ski season ended early this year. Will this impact how fast the snow will melt? Granite Peak made less snow in March this year, but there were no skiers to wear down the snow faster. Will it stay longer because of less “traffic” at the end of the season? This is something you will have to consider when putting forth your best prediction.
If you predict the correct date you could win big prizes from Kwik Trip.
Grand Prize: $250 Kwik Trip Gift Card plus 52 basic car wash coupons.
2nd Prize: $150 Kwik Trip Gift Card
3rd Prize: $100 Kwik Trip Gift Card
4th Prize: $50 Kwik Trip Gift Card
5th Prize: $25 Kwik Trip Gift Card
The top prizes are randomly drawn from all contestants who predict the correct date. Those who are not drawn for the top 5 prizes receive a consolation prize of a basic car wash coupon from Kwik Trip.
For a little assistance here are the winning dates from past years:
- 2019, June 29th
- 2018, June 8th
- 2017, June 13th
- 2016, June 14th
- 2015, June 20th
- 2014, July 7th
- 2013, June 30th
- 2012, May 30th
- 2011, June 17th
- 2010, May 29th
- 2009, June 24th
- 2008, June 8th
- 2007, May 25th
- 2006, June 6th
- 2005, June 7th
You can read the official rules here.
Fill out the form below to enter. Limit: One entry per person. Good luck!