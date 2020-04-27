2020 Snowmelt Contest

One of the funnest contests around – the Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest - is up and running for 2020. The ski season ended early this year. Will this impact how fast the snow will melt? Granite Peak made less snow in March this year, but there were no skiers to wear down the snow faster. Will it stay longer because of less “traffic” at the end of the season? This is something you will have to consider when putting forth your best prediction.

If you predict the correct date you could win big prizes from Kwik Trip.

Grand Prize: $250 Kwik Trip Gift Card plus 52 basic car wash coupons.

2nd Prize: $150 Kwik Trip Gift Card

3rd Prize: $100 Kwik Trip Gift Card

4th Prize: $50 Kwik Trip Gift Card

5th Prize: $25 Kwik Trip Gift Card

The top prizes are randomly drawn from all contestants who predict the correct date. Those who are not drawn for the top 5 prizes receive a consolation prize of a basic car wash coupon from Kwik Trip.

For a little assistance here are the winning dates from past years:

2019, June 29th

2018, June 8th

2017, June 13th

2016, June 14th

2015, June 20th

2014, July 7th

2013, June 30th

2012, May 30th

2011, June 17th

2010, May 29th

2009, June 24th

2008, June 8th

2007, May 25th

2006, June 6th

2005, June 7th

You can read the official rules here.

Fill out the form below to enter. Limit: One entry per person. Good luck!