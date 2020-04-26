Staying mild this week, rain at times Monday through Wednesday

Evening: Clear to partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower west of Marathon County.

Tonight: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds.

Low: 39

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Cloudy, showers likely with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. A bit cooler.

High: 54

Wind: S/SW 6-15

It was definitely a three-peat, with the pleasant spring weather continuing today. Highs were in the low to mid 60s.

A milder spring theme will continue this week.

Waves of low pressure tracking through the region Monday through Wednesday will bring periods of showers to the area, with a chance of thunderstorms.

Generally dry weather is forecast Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. April 26, 2020

