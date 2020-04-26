 Skip to Content

#SeniorSendoff: Lance Erdman, Wild Rose

Tonight we say congrats to Lance Erdman of Wild Rose.

While he grew up playing basketball and baseball, running is where his passions truly lie.

He's a three-time letter winner in both track and cross country, and earned both second team and first team all-conference honors in 2018 and 2019 for different events.

In cross country, he not only qualified for state, but set a new school cross country record in 2019.

Away from running, Lance is an honor student, leader of the school's drumline, and winner of the Chick Evans scholarship--giving him full ride to UW-Madison, where he'll study in the College of Engineering.

Congrats and best of luck Lance!

Brad Hanson

