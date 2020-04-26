SeniorSendoff: Alexis Heise, Rhinelander

Tonight we say hello and congratulations to Alexis Heise of Rhinelander High School.

Alexis had an incredibly successful career as part of the RHS danceteam.

She was the captain this year, went to state three times, and went to nationals four times in her four years on the team.

She's also been involved in FCCLA, and earned student of the month honors twice.

Next year, she's headed to Nicolet College to study nursing--which, is about as awesome as you can get right now.

Congrats Alexis, and best of luck to you next year!