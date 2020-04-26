Residents give back to the community through food distribution

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- You may have noticed communities around the world stepping up in a time of need, starting food distribution lines to help families but what about the families in our area? Well, that's where Tony Gonzalez stepped in to help.

Unsure of what tomorrow will bring, community members give back by holding a food distribution line in Abbotsford on Sunday afternoon to help families during a time of need.

"A large number of the Hispanic community that works in the fields, despite status everyone is having a lot of difficulties with COVID-19, most have no resources or no money coming in from anywhere," said Gonzalez, Event Organizer.

Handing out bags full of caned goods and other food, as well as information packets on the coronavirus and the resources available in our area.

Volunteers spent their Sunday, putting their community first.

Gonzalez said, "it feels so good to be able to help and to have all these volunteers give their time and their love and their care for the community, goodness is not given just upon a title, status or anything it's given out of your heart."

Ultimately feeding 130 families in Abbotsford.

If you're interested in volunteering or making a donation you can contact the Marathon County Hunger Coalition by calling 715-848-2255 or visiting their website.