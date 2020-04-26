Ifleed Insitute of Math and Science offers free online classes to students worldwide

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Because of COVID-19 schools across the country are closed. Now one local teacher is offering free classes to students nationwide.

Shanthi Ayyadhury, founder of Ifleed Institute of Math and Science, a school that offers hands-on learning for children 4 through 14 years old. It's the first STEAM program here in Marathon County.

Starting next month the institute will offer free classes online for all students.

She said, "we decided to do that despite having financial challenges right now because school is closed physically because I think children are the most innocent during this hardship and so we should not forget that we have to continue educating them."

She also says that depending on the response from students and families they will continue the program until all of this is over.

