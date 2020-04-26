Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rise by 224; 6 more dead

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and deaths related to the virus rose again on Sunday.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began is 5,911, an increase of 224 since the day before.

The disease has killed 272 Wisconsinites. That is up 6 from yesterday.

Over 59,000 tests have come back negative, roughly 2,000 more than yesterday.

Twenty-four percent of those testing positive so far have been hospitalized, 1,397 people. That is 21 more than the day before.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

Health officials released the number of recovered cases on Friday. That figure stands at 2,313. The new figure seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

(A timeline of the virus' spread in Wisconsin is available here.)

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/26/2020 Negative Test Results 59,235 Positive Test Results 5,911 Hospitalizations 1,397 (24%) Deaths 272

Number of positive cases and deaths by county