Adams County teenager found safe

UPDATE: The teen was found safe, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities are searching for a teenager missing from Adams County.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Russell Hine is missing.

Hine was last seen in the 2900 block of Highway G in Adams County.

He is 5'9" tall, weighing 158 pounds. He was wearing a red t-shirt and jeans.

Contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office with information at 608-339-3304.